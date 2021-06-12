Kuleba: No attempts to agree on agenda for Zelensky-Putin meeting, but meeting's place not discussed yet

There are attempts to agree on the agenda for the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, but the place of their meeting has not yet been discussed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Now the meeting place of Presidents Zelensky and Putin is not being discussed. There are certain contacts, attempts to agree on an agenda for the meeting, but they have not yet reached the geography," Kuleba said on the air of the Ukraine 24 television channel on Friday.

The Foreign Minister said it would be extremely difficult to organize such a meeting.

"But if we see that at this meeting we can really resolve the issues necessary to end the war in Ukraine, Russian aggression against Ukraine and the resumption of our territorial integrity, we will certainly not spare any effort to ensure that such a meeting takes place," Kuleba said.

He also said that one should not be afraid of the meeting between Presidents Zelensky and Putin.

"We all understand that the issue of peace in Ukraine must be resolved with Putin personally. The question is in what format. The President of Ukraine has repeatedly proved that he very clearly defends the Ukrainian 'red lines' and issues of fundamental importance to us, therefore I am personally ready organize a meeting between President Putin and President Zelensky, because I know that we will come out of this meeting either with victories, or at least without defeats," Kuleba said.