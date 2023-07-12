Economy

20:28 12.07.2023

'Green' metallurgy is chance for Ukraine to properly integrate into EU economy - Metinvest CEO

2 min read
'Green' metallurgy is chance for Ukraine to properly integrate into EU economy - Metinvest CEO

Yuriy Ryzhenkov, the general director of Metinvest Mining and Metallurgical Group, says that Ukrainian metallurgy has a competitive advantage in the framework of the green metallurgy project and that this is a chance for Ukraine to correctly integrate its own economy into the EU economy.

"Green" metallurgy always has two sides. One is precisely metallurgy. This is what we said about Mariupol, where it is possible to build a new electrometallurgical plant, replace blast furnaces and converters with electrometallurgy. Today we understand that this idea is simply not relevant, that we will consider topics on metallurgy in Mariupol after the city is liberated from the invaders," the company's top manager said in an interview with the FAQ Talks project.

According to him, the second part of the topic of "green" metallurgy is the raw materials that need to be prepared. Here Metinvest has a competitive advantage, because the iron ore reserves that the company produces can be enriched to a sufficiently high iron content. This raw material can be turned into a semi-product that will be used by electrometallurgical enterprises in Ukraine or Europe.

Ryzhenkov stressed that this is important for Europe, because there are not enough such semi-finished products. "Green" metallurgy is a chance for Ukraine to correctly integrate its own economy into the EU economy, Ukraine can become the first part of the chain of "green" metallurgy.

In the future, production in Ukraine can be converted to the use of hydrogen and produce a generally carbon-free part of metallurgy. This project is currently in the active phase at Metinvest. At the same time, the company does not build new units yet, but invests in design work for these units, modernizes production for this technology.

Tags: #metallurgy #green

MORE ABOUT

17:43 16.03.2022
Occupants fire at evacuees from Mariupol with Grad rocket launchers – General Staff

Occupants fire at evacuees from Mariupol with Grad rocket launchers – General Staff

10:04 09.03.2022
Ukraine, Russia agree on ceasefire from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for population evacuation along six corridors – Vereschuk

Ukraine, Russia agree on ceasefire from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for population evacuation along six corridors – Vereschuk

11:22 08.03.2022
Zelensky: I am ready for dialogue, but we are not ready for capitulation

Zelensky: I am ready for dialogue, but we are not ready for capitulation

13:57 06.03.2022
Green corridor being prepared in Luhansk region, but provocations possible – authorities

Green corridor being prepared in Luhansk region, but provocations possible – authorities

19:46 03.03.2022
Shmyhal calls on UN, Red Cross to provide 'green corridors' for assistance and evacuation

Shmyhal calls on UN, Red Cross to provide 'green corridors' for assistance and evacuation

17:57 17.12.2021
Business needs to develop decarbonization strategies to attract funding – Deputy PM

Business needs to develop decarbonization strategies to attract funding – Deputy PM

10:09 01.11.2021
Rich countries should help developing ones in green economic modernization – Zelensky

Rich countries should help developing ones in green economic modernization – Zelensky

16:50 06.10.2021
Kharkiv joins Green Cities programme

Kharkiv joins Green Cities programme

13:50 11.06.2021
Ukrenergo plans to issue 'green' bonds for EUR 500 mln for payment to RES

Ukrenergo plans to issue 'green' bonds for EUR 500 mln for payment to RES

11:09 09.06.2021
All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz Ukrainy completes Q1 2023 with net profit of UAH 7.7 bln – company

Inflation in Ukraine up to 0.8% in June, down to 12.8% in annual terms – statistics

Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

Ukraine receives $890 mln of second tranche of IMF EFF loan

Rada abolishes 2% single tax from Aug 1

LATEST

Ukraine in 10 years will be able to increase processing up to 50% of harvest, produce up to 200 mln tonnes of agricultural goods/year - Agrarian Ministry

Co-owner of Nova Poshta estimates its value of over EUR 1 bln

Nova Poshta creates NovaPost Europe to expand, create 2nd largest parcel locker network in Europe – co-owner

Naftogaz Ukrainy completes Q1 2023 with net profit of UAH 7.7 bln – company

Ukrainian meat producers intend to return to Chinese market – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Nova Poshta launches delivery to 2,700 partner parcel terminals, pickup points in Czech Republic

Metinvest activating issues of compensation by Russia for damages in Donetsk and Luhansk regions - CEO

Non-disclosure of info about places of repairs, location of suppliers in wartime justified - Kyivteploenergo

Zhytomyr to launch bio-CHPP on RDF on site of local incineration plant - deputy mayor

Inflation in Ukraine up to 0.8% in June, down to 12.8% in annual terms – statistics

AD
AD
AD
AD