18:15 04.06.2021

Germany, France should bear responsibility for Russia's occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine – Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said that Germany and France, as guarantors of the Budapest Memorandum, should bear responsibility for Russia's occupation of parts of Georgia and Ukraine.

"We remember that in 2008 the Russian Federation attacked Georgia, and at the moment Georgia lacks part of its territory. After that, a situation with the occupied Crimea occurred in Ukraine. Should Germany and France bear any responsibility for this? I think yes," Danilov said at a briefing following the NSDC meeting on Friday, June 4.

As Danilov noted, "apart from the instruments of economic pressure, there are also political instruments."

"When you [Germany and France] talk about democracy, about freedom, or when you say that you appreciate each country, then the situation when in 1991 we agreed on the inviolability of borders, and today, when one country violates all this, then except the situation when Germany and France are talking about their concerns, I think that this is too little in the modern democratic world," he said.

The NSDC Secretary also reminded that "it was Germany and France in 2008 that refused Georgia to receive the NATO Membership Action Plan." "Although almost everything was ready," he said.

