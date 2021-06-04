NSDC to check info on 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions to make relevant decisions – Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) will check the data about Ukrainian citizens against whom the United States has imposed sanctions, and, based on its results, will make relevant decisions if necessary, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said on Friday.

"We received protocol instructions from the President of Ukraine to find out who of the citizens of Ukraine are currently under U.S. sanctions, what kind of citizens they are and on what basis they ended up there. In the United States, there are several institutions that directly impose sanctions against citizens of other countries, one of them is the Department of the Treasury. Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has data about 130 Ukrainian citizens. We officially received [the data] about each of these citizens from our embassy in Washington," Danilov said at a briefing following the NSDC meeting.

At the moment, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine is checking when exactly the citizens from the list received Ukrainian citizenship and on what grounds.

"In addition, there is a separate list where there are still a certain number of our citizens, namely four, who, are under sanctions imposed by another institution, the Department of State. In total, today there are 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions," Danilov said.

"We instructed the Security Service of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, and the Foreign Intelligence Service to check all relevant information about each citizen, on the basis of which U.S. sanctions were imposed against them, in order to make relevant decisions, if necessary, at NSDC meetings," he said.