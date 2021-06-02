Rada intends to ban sale of medicines to children under 14 years old

The Verkhovna Rada intends to ban the sale of medicines to children under the age of 14.

Some 306 MPs voted for corresponding bill No. 5122 "On amendments to Article 21 of the law 'On medicines' on the prohibition of the sale of medicines to children" at the first reading.

Initiators of the bill propose to introduce a novelty into the existing law, according to which "the sale (handing over) of medicines to citizens who have not reached the age of 14 is prohibited."

The bill notes that in case of doubt about the age of the buyer of medicines, their sale is carried out subject to the presentation of a document that confirms his age.