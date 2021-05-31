Facts

Zelensky signs decree on creation of Presidential University of Information and Cybersecurity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the creation of the Presidential University of Information and Cybersecurity.

"A presidential university will be created in Ukraine. This is an institution of higher education that will train people of the future, which will bring together the best teachers and will train specialists who will be able to solve important state problems to protect the state, for the challenges of the future. It will train cybersecurity specialists, specialists on artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, aerospace, energy and biotechnology," Zelensky said, speaking at the all-Ukrainian forum entitled "Ukraine 30. Education and Science" on Monday.

According to the head of state, "students will study free of charge, and then show themselves and work in Ukraine to protect the state."

According to Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet, professions are beginning to form in Ukraine, which will create a new wave of innovations.

"We are creating the professions and qualifications of the future, which make the sixth wave of the technological order. This process is formed on the basis of the modern scientific space and practice," he said.

The presidential university will be based on the "3P standard: personalities, profession, progress" or motivational leadership, psychological development, communications, team leadership, production process building, analytics, research and risk development.

Students will be able to earn bachelor's, master's and PhD degrees.

"There will be a big casting of both students and teachers," Shkarlet said.

He added that foreign experts would be invited to participate in the training program.

Tags: #university #cybersecurity
