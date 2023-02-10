Facts

19:52 10.02.2023

USAID provides $60 mln to enhance Ukraine's cybersecurity

2 min read
USAID provides $60 mln to enhance Ukraine's cybersecurity

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide $60 million to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure from cyber attacks and digital transformation initiatives, in particular the Diia application, the Ministry of Digital Transformation said on Friday following a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

"It's an important step so that all digital products work stably and one can use convenient government services. Support will also help strengthen the critical infrastructure protection from cyber attacks," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He recalled that USAID was a reliable partner of the Ministry of Digital Transformation from the first day, and it was thanks to the agency's support that the Diia application and portal, as well as dozens of popular services, were launched.

The minister of digital transformation said that Diia today is a very secure product, tested during a big bounty with a prize fund of UAH 1 million for hackers who could identify the product's vulnerability.

To support Ukraine with $60 million, USAID will cooperate with New Zealand and Denmark, as well as maintain partnerships with countries that also help Ukraine.

Tags: #usa #ukraine #financing #cybersecurity

