Ukrainian, British navies conduct joint PASSEX-type training in Black Sea

In the Black Sea, a joint ship-and-boat tactical group of the Naval Forces of Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain conducted a the PASSEX-type maritime training.

According to the Ukrainian Navy press service, the purpose of the event was to maintain security in the Black Sea region, improve the learning ability and compatibility of the crews of the ships of the two countries in accordance with NATO standards.

"In addition to surface combat units, the Mi-14 helicopter of the naval aviation brigade of the national fleet was involved in the training," the Ukrainian Navy said on Facebook.

The two-day training took place in several stages, in particular, maneuvering in suits and orders, organizing air defense, repelling attacks from high-speed small-sized floating craft of a simulated enemy, and setting up a smoke screen were practiced.

In addition, ship exercises were practiced on the transfer of goods by air and traverse, reconnaissance, coverage of the maritime situation in areas of intensive civil navigation and a search and rescue operation.

Communication between the crews of the ship-boat group was exclusively in English.