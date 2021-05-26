Facts

15:27 26.05.2021

Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

1 min read
Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) and the Health Ministry of Ukraine are working on solving the logistical issues of Ukrainian citizens who are treated in Belarusian medical facilities.

"Diplomats and specialists of the Health Ministry are ready to provide maximum assistance to our citizens in developing the optimal route in each specific case, in particular, taking into account the state of health," according to the joint statement of the ministries, circulated by the MFA press service.

Currently, there are 26 Ukrainian citizens in Belarus who receive medical assistance (organ transplantation, bone marrow transplantation, immunotherapy), and four more Ukrainians are being examined.

In order to get help, please contact the hotline of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus: +37 (525) 603 11 84.

Tags: #ukrainians #belarus #medical
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:29 26.05.2021
Ukraine stops flights to/from Belarus at 24:00 on May 26

Ukraine stops flights to/from Belarus at 24:00 on May 26

12:28 25.05.2021
Ukraine ready to provide its airspace to states, companies to change air routes – Infrastructure Ministry

Ukraine ready to provide its airspace to states, companies to change air routes – Infrastructure Ministry

10:14 25.05.2021
Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

19:05 24.05.2021
UIA considers issue of flights over Belarus political, to focus on govt decision, aviation authorities

UIA considers issue of flights over Belarus political, to focus on govt decision, aviation authorities

18:36 24.05.2021
Shmyhal convenes extraordinary govt session on air traffic with Belarus

Shmyhal convenes extraordinary govt session on air traffic with Belarus

09:16 24.05.2021
Former editor-in-chief of NEXTA Protasevich detained in Minsk where his Ryanair flight made emergency landing

Former editor-in-chief of NEXTA Protasevich detained in Minsk where his Ryanair flight made emergency landing

13:49 19.05.2021
Poland to vaccinate workers from Ukraine at border

Poland to vaccinate workers from Ukraine at border

17:56 14.05.2021
Greece allows Ukrainians to enter country from May 14

Greece allows Ukrainians to enter country from May 14

10:12 14.05.2021
MP Kozak undergoing treatment in Belarus – Medvedchuk

MP Kozak undergoing treatment in Belarus – Medvedchuk

14:48 20.04.2021
Servant of People to demand explanation from MP Shevchenko about meeting with Lukashenko – Korniyenko

Servant of People to demand explanation from MP Shevchenko about meeting with Lukashenko – Korniyenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dragon Capital CEO new owner of Ukrayinska Pravda

Launch of digital COVID certificates scheduled for early July – Shmyhal

Belavia cancels flights to Ukraine until Aug 25

Kharkiv Regional Administrative Court invalidates City Council decision on regional status of Russian language

Zelensky proposes to adopt law on basis of national resistance, increase number of Ukraine's Armed Forces – bills

LATEST

The Embassy of Ukraine evacuated 103 compatriots from the Gaza Strip

Schools should not shift responsibility for distance learning quality to students - Shkarlet

Ukraine enters top five countries by origin of account networks showing coordinated misbehavior on Facebook

Ukraine and Israel intend to hold joint events dedicated to the historical memory of the two peoples - The Embassy

Dragon Capital CEO new owner of Ukrayinska Pravda

Ukrainian govt suggests increasing state aid for childbirth up to UAH 50,000 from Jan 1

Maximum number of employees of govt office to be reduced by nearly 10%

Launch of digital COVID certificates scheduled for early July – Shmyhal

Kyivstar launches unlimited roaming for popular applications, voice calls in messengers

Ambassador Korniychuk deals with the organization of training of Ukrainian doctors in Israel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD