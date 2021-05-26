Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) and the Health Ministry of Ukraine are working on solving the logistical issues of Ukrainian citizens who are treated in Belarusian medical facilities.

"Diplomats and specialists of the Health Ministry are ready to provide maximum assistance to our citizens in developing the optimal route in each specific case, in particular, taking into account the state of health," according to the joint statement of the ministries, circulated by the MFA press service.

Currently, there are 26 Ukrainian citizens in Belarus who receive medical assistance (organ transplantation, bone marrow transplantation, immunotherapy), and four more Ukrainians are being examined.

In order to get help, please contact the hotline of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus: +37 (525) 603 11 84.