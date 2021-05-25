Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

Ukraine stops will halt air traffic with Belarus from May 26, the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"From 00:00 on May 26, Ukraine will stop air traffic with Belarus," Shmyhal wrote in the Telegram channel.

The prime minister said the government instructed the Infrastructure Ministry, the the State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE) to take the necessary measures for this.

In addition, Ukrainian airlines and aircraft will be prohibited from flying in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

The State Border Guard Service also received an order to stop the registration of passengers traveling from Belarus or to Belarus at the customs points of airports.

"The situation with the forced landing of Ryanair's aircraft in Minsk is a violation of the Convention on International Civil Aviation. The decision of our government is aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and passengers," Shmyhal said.