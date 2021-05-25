Facts

09:36 25.05.2021

Number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubles in Ukraine in past day

Ukraine has recorded 2,608 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), along with 17,504 recoveries and 249 related deaths over the past 24 hours, the press service of the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"Ukraine has registered 2,608 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection as of May 25, 2021, including 129 children and 76 medical workers. Also, 854 people have been admitted to hospitals. Medics have recorded 249 fatalities and 17,504 recoveries over the past day," it said.

Ukraine reported 1,334 new COVID-19 cases on May 23 and 2,533 on May 23.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the past 24 hours is one of the highest recently recorded in Ukraine, which saw 68 fatalities due to COVID-19 on May 24, 89 on May 23, 178 on May 22, and 202 on May 21.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 2.186 million cases of COVID-19, including 49,685 deaths and 1.975 million recoveries, since the pandemic began.

