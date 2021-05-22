Resumption of Dnieper water supplies to Crimea possible only after demilitarization, de-occupation - MFA

The resumption of the supply of Dnieper water to Crimea is possible only after its demilitarization and de-occupation, speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"There are enough water resources for domestic use in Crimea. The problem has exacerbated due to its massive militarization: the development of military bases and enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation. In fact, the Russian military has jeopardized the satisfaction of basic needs of the Crimean civilian population," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine agency on Saturday.

According to him, this proves once again the destructive nature of the Russian policy in the Ukrainian territories occupied by it.

"On the other hand, the Russian side does not abandon attempts to shift responsibility onto others. Let me remind you that in accordance with international law, Russia, as an occupying state, is responsible for the situation on the peninsula. Our position is clear: the resumption of the supply of Dnieper water to Crimea is possible only after its demilitarization and de-occupation," the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

According to Russian media, earlier Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Illia Timokhov said at an international online conference that "the ongoing water blockade of the peninsula could lead to another humanitarian catastrophe with hard-to-predict consequences."