Zelensky expects serious work of entire judiciary, incl. Anti-Corruption Court

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects active work of the entire judicial system, in particular in the fight against corruption.

"We are looking forward to the serious work of the entire judicial system, the judicial sector, including the Anti-Corruption Court. We really want this or that court not to release people for bribes," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said that this is an important institution, and he does everything to ensure that it is not influenced.

"We heard NABU and understood that it was necessary to start the work of the Anti-Corruption Court very quickly, and we all thought and still very much believe that there will be sentences. These are sentences from the work of NABU. There is only one court that gives these sentences – these are the sentences of the Anti-Corruption Court. And it is very important for us that these sentences will be clear and harsh. I do not see them, but I believe they will come," the President said.