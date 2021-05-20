Facts

15:33 20.05.2021

Russia reacting hard to creation of Crimean Platform – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that the accession of various countries to the Crimean Platform threatens them with complications in relations with the Russian Federation.

"This is a serious challenge for all countries that will come to us, due to complications in relations with the Russian Federation as a result of the creation of the Crimean Platform. It is, indeed, very difficult for Russia to react and perceive the Crimean Platform," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

At the same time, he noted that it is very important for Ukraine "that at the end of seven years of war and illegal annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula, at least something should finally appear." "I am glad that today this is not 'at least something,' but really the first serious platform for the de-occupation of Crimea," the head of state said.

He said that the Crimean Platform will consider steps to de-occupy the peninsula.

"We will finally open a permanent office of the Crimean Platform. These will be professionals who, every day, from lawyers to economists, to humanitarian specialists, will deal with the issues of the occupied Crimea and the issues of people who should receive humanitarian aid, and those who are there in prisons – both of Crimea and the Russian Federation. This is a very serious step forward," Zelensky said.

Tags: #crimea #zelensky
