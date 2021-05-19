Ukraine registers over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 5,138 new cases of COVID-19, including those of 260 children and 187 medical workers, in the past 24 hours, according to a Telegram channel providing coronavirus information.

"Over the past day, 2,269 persons were hospitalized, 277 died, and 17,102 recovered," the channel said.

There were 4,095 new contagions in Ukraine the day before.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases reached 2,165,233 in Ukraine on Wednesday morning, including 48,696 deaths and 1,899,446 recoveries.

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada supported the motion for dismissal of Health Minister Maksym Stepanov with 292 votes at a plenary meeting on Tuesday.

Stepanov has been serving as the Ukrainian health minister since March 30, 2020.