Facts

09:44 19.05.2021

Ukraine ready to ensure all rights to Crimean Tatar people – Yermak

1 min read
Ukraine ready to ensure all rights to Crimean Tatar people – Yermak

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that the Ukrainian authorities are ready to continue ensuring all the full rights that the Crimean Tatar people should receive.

"In the early hours of May 18, 1944, a massive forced eviction of representatives of the indigenous people began from Crimea ... All of Ukraine honors the memory of the victims of this crime. Our country is ready to continue ensuring all the full rights that the Crimean Tatar people should receive. Today and always we will be with you, especially in difficult moments," Yermak wrote on his Facebook.

According to Yermak, "it is not words that are important, but specific deeds."

He noted that President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada as an urgent draft law "On the indigenous peoples of Ukraine," and also approved the Strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and Sevastopol. "Crimean Tatars deserve a cloudless future in the Ukrainian Crimea ... Crimea is Ukraine!" Yermak said.

Tags: #yermak #crimean_tatar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:00 06.05.2021
United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

17:03 21.04.2021
Yermak: corrupt oligarchic system resists Zelensky's reforms, but this cannot stop him

Yermak: corrupt oligarchic system resists Zelensky's reforms, but this cannot stop him

11:12 13.04.2021
Yermak: United States should deploy Patriot Missiles in Ukraine

Yermak: United States should deploy Patriot Missiles in Ukraine

11:55 07.04.2021
Yermak: Center for countering disinformation needs support, interaction with journalists, society

Yermak: Center for countering disinformation needs support, interaction with journalists, society

09:41 30.03.2021
United States could play more active role in promoting Donbas peace talks – Yermak

United States could play more active role in promoting Donbas peace talks – Yermak

09:40 25.03.2021
Roadmap for implementing Minsk Agreements should be approved by Normandy Four leaders – Yermak

Roadmap for implementing Minsk Agreements should be approved by Normandy Four leaders – Yermak

08:51 25.03.2021
Russian media publication confirms peace plan drafted by Ukraine, Western partners is in Russia – Yermak

Russian media publication confirms peace plan drafted by Ukraine, Western partners is in Russia – Yermak

09:44 11.03.2021
Observing ceasefire is key point for advancing talks in Normandy, Minsk formats – Yermak

Observing ceasefire is key point for advancing talks in Normandy, Minsk formats – Yermak

09:27 10.03.2021
We wait for Russia's reaction to peace plan for resolving conflict in Donbas - Yermak

We wait for Russia's reaction to peace plan for resolving conflict in Donbas - Yermak

13:55 05.03.2021
U.S. participation in Normandy Four may play important role in ending war in Donbas – Yermak

U.S. participation in Normandy Four may play important role in ending war in Donbas – Yermak

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal suggests appointing Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy; Kubrakov as Infrastructure Minister; Liashko as Minister of Health

Zelensky's press conference to be held at state–run enterprise Antonov

Andriy Aksionov taking oath in Rada accompanied by 'disgrace' cries, opposition blocking rostrum

Ukraine registers over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Prosecutor of Kyiv: Damage of at least of UAH 43 mln in cases of embezzlement of capital's budget established

LATEST

Rada profile committee supports Liashko's candidacy for post of Health Minister

Zelensky, Estonian PM sign statement in support of Ukraine's accession to EU

Poland to vaccinate workers from Ukraine at border

Shmyhal suggests appointing Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy; Kubrakov as Infrastructure Minister; Liashko as Minister of Health

UIA once again cancels flights to Tel Aviv for May 19-22

Zelensky's press conference to be held at state–run enterprise Antonov

Andriy Aksionov taking oath in Rada accompanied by 'disgrace' cries, opposition blocking rostrum

Legislation violations in rent payment for land revealed in Kyiv State Administration for total amount of more than UAH 100 mln

Ukraine registers over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Prosecutor of Kyiv: Damage of at least of UAH 43 mln in cases of embezzlement of capital's budget established

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD