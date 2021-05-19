Ukraine ready to ensure all rights to Crimean Tatar people – Yermak

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that the Ukrainian authorities are ready to continue ensuring all the full rights that the Crimean Tatar people should receive.

"In the early hours of May 18, 1944, a massive forced eviction of representatives of the indigenous people began from Crimea ... All of Ukraine honors the memory of the victims of this crime. Our country is ready to continue ensuring all the full rights that the Crimean Tatar people should receive. Today and always we will be with you, especially in difficult moments," Yermak wrote on his Facebook.

According to Yermak, "it is not words that are important, but specific deeds."

He noted that President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada as an urgent draft law "On the indigenous peoples of Ukraine," and also approved the Strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and Sevastopol. "Crimean Tatars deserve a cloudless future in the Ukrainian Crimea ... Crimea is Ukraine!" Yermak said.