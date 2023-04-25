Sport

20:19 25.04.2023

PACE profile committee drafting resolution on removal of Russian, Belarusian athletes from participation in Olympic Games

The Committee on Culture, Education, Media and Sports of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is working on drafting a resolution on preventing the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Olympic Games, head of the committee, a member of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to PACE, Yevhenia Kravchuk (Servant of the People faction) has said.

"We are drafting a resolution of the Assembly, which will consolidate the position on maintaining the complete exclusion of Russians and Belarusians from the Olympic movement," Kravchuk said on Facebook on Tuesday.

 

