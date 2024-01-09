Facts

19:29 09.01.2024

Defense committee recommends Verkhovna Rada to pass at second reading bill on improvement of military records, receiving combatant status

1 min read
Defense committee recommends Verkhovna Rada to pass at second reading bill on improvement of military records, receiving combatant status

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence recommends that the parliament to approve at second reading bill No. 10062 on improving the procedure for processing and using military records data and obtaining the status of combatant during martial law.

The committee made this decision at a meeting on Tuesday, Member of Parliament Iryna Friz (European Solidarity faction) has said.

"The committee decided to recommend bill No. 10062 for second reading. Eleven [members of the committee voted] in favor, five abstained," she said on Facebook page.

Representatives of the European Solidarity and Holos factions abstained from making this decision since the version of the bill approved by the committee contains amendments that were not intended by it, Friz said.

"In particular, almost four pages of text of amendments to the law were added, which were not adopted by parliament during the first reading of the bill. […] Consequently, the committee made a decision that violated the current Regulations. Instead of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine submitted this in a separate bill, the committee members actually legalized the violation of the actual law on the Regulations," the parliamentarian said.

Tags: #committee #rada #combatant

MORE ABOUT

12:58 28.12.2023
Stefanchuk names priorities in Rada work for 2024: Ensuring mobilization processes, European integration, Ukraine-NATO rapprochement

Stefanchuk names priorities in Rada work for 2024: Ensuring mobilization processes, European integration, Ukraine-NATO rapprochement

21:05 14.12.2023
Vice Marshal of Polish Senate assures Kondratiuk of strengthening cooperation between states

Vice Marshal of Polish Senate assures Kondratiuk of strengthening cooperation between states

19:48 06.12.2023
Stefanchuk guarantees control over spending of US funds for Ukrainian Defense Forces

Stefanchuk guarantees control over spending of US funds for Ukrainian Defense Forces

13:40 06.12.2023
Rada proposed to urge European Council to take decision on start of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

Rada proposed to urge European Council to take decision on start of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

10:36 29.11.2023
Rada unblocks signing of law on expanding tax audits from Dec 1 as part of its obligations to IMF

Rada unblocks signing of law on expanding tax audits from Dec 1 as part of its obligations to IMF

19:02 28.11.2023
Rada to open its office in European Parliament – Stefanchuk

Rada to open its office in European Parliament – Stefanchuk

18:26 22.11.2023
Rada proposes to transfer saved funds to Armed Forces of Ukraine

Rada proposes to transfer saved funds to Armed Forces of Ukraine

15:27 17.10.2023
Rada adopts law on financial monitoring of PEPs, agreed upon with partners – MP

Rada adopts law on financial monitoring of PEPs, agreed upon with partners – MP

15:44 07.10.2023
Ukrainian Parliament condemns Hamas missile attacks on Israel – Stefanchuk

Ukrainian Parliament condemns Hamas missile attacks on Israel – Stefanchuk

20:43 27.09.2023
Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Ireland

Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Ireland

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian, Polish Presidents discuss issues of cooperation in defense sector

Due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, 872 cultural heritage sites damaged – Culture Ministry

Ukrainian Air Force denies reports about alleged downing of new Shahed drone with jet engine

Death toll from missile strike in Kyiv on Dec 29 increased to 33 – Military Administration

Invaders holding several thousand civilian Ukrainians in colonies, pretrial detention facilities without charges – ISW

LATEST

Two more bridges damaged due to Russian aggression put into operation in Kyiv region – authorities

Ukrainian, Polish Presidents discuss issues of cooperation in defense sector

USA, allies meet secretly with Ukraine on peace plan – Bloomberg

Ukrainian, Romanian Presidents discuss increase in volume of Ukrainian exports through joint border crossings to 4 mln tonnes

According to BES materials, ten Russian entities involved in drones' production added to sanctions list

Due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, 872 cultural heritage sites damaged – Culture Ministry

Ukrainian Air Force denies reports about alleged downing of new Shahed drone with jet engine

Death toll from missile strike in Kyiv on Dec 29 increased to 33 – Military Administration

More than 185,000 trained in first aid since war start

Invaders holding several thousand civilian Ukrainians in colonies, pretrial detention facilities without charges – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD