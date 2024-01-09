Defense committee recommends Verkhovna Rada to pass at second reading bill on improvement of military records, receiving combatant status

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence recommends that the parliament to approve at second reading bill No. 10062 on improving the procedure for processing and using military records data and obtaining the status of combatant during martial law.

The committee made this decision at a meeting on Tuesday, Member of Parliament Iryna Friz (European Solidarity faction) has said.

"The committee decided to recommend bill No. 10062 for second reading. Eleven [members of the committee voted] in favor, five abstained," she said on Facebook page.

Representatives of the European Solidarity and Holos factions abstained from making this decision since the version of the bill approved by the committee contains amendments that were not intended by it, Friz said.

"In particular, almost four pages of text of amendments to the law were added, which were not adopted by parliament during the first reading of the bill. […] Consequently, the committee made a decision that violated the current Regulations. Instead of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine submitted this in a separate bill, the committee members actually legalized the violation of the actual law on the Regulations," the parliamentarian said.