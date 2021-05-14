Facts

11:58 14.05.2021

NSDC meeting expected on Friday – source

1 min read
A meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) will take place on Friday, May 14, a source close to the NSDC office told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The NSDC meeting will be held today," the agency's interlocutor said.

The agenda of the meeting is not yet known, it starts at 16:00.

As reported, on April 28, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that the NSDC meeting on the security situation on the administrative border with the occupied Crimea, as well as in Kherson, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions "would take place in a few weeks."

