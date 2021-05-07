Facts

18:56 07.05.2021

Agenda of NATO summit hasn't been approved yet, too early to talk about Ukraine's participation - Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

The format of Ukraine's participation in the summit of NATO member states is determined in the course of negotiations and it is too early to talk about their results, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna said.

"The agenda of the NATO summit has not been approved yet. Only its date has been approved for June 14. The summit is held with the participation of the Alliance member states. The format of participation of partners, in particular Ukraine, is determined in a bilateral dialogue. This work is still ongoing and it is too early to speak finally about the results," wrote Stefanyshyna on her Facebook page on Friday, commenting on information about Ukraine's participation in the summit of NATO member states.

The deputy premier also noted that the intensity of the Ukraine-NATO dialogue will remain high and during her visit to Brussels on May 17-18, she intends to discuss all important issues of interaction between the Ukrainian state and the Alliance.

"Now we are working on expanding cooperation in specific areas within the framework of the Partnership for Expanded Opportunities," Stefanyshyna wrote.

