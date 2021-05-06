Facts

14:26 06.05.2021

Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

2 min read
Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

The Ukrainian people want to see not only the adoption of laws, but also their implementation, which includes the fight against corruption, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

At a press conference after the talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, Blinken said that laws are very important, but their implementation is no less important, and what the United States have heard is that the Ukrainian people want to see not only the adoption of laws, but also their implementation, which also includes the fight against corruption.

He said that he discussed in detail with the Ukrainian president the issue of reforms and how important they are.

The Secretary of State said that Ukraine faces two challenges. One is external – from Russia. There is also a threat from within, this is corruption, oligarchs and other persons who put their interests above the interests of the Ukrainian people. These two elements are interconnected, because Russia also uses corruption and persons who will help it advance its interests against the interests of the Ukrainian people, Blinken said.

According to him, in this context, he and Zelensky spoke about the importance of continuing to work towards corporate governance.

Blinken also said this issue is extremely important, in particular with regard to Naftogaz, but not only to Naftogaz. This concerns the main institutions. He talked with Ukrainian president about the importance of a strong and independent anti-corruption council, as well as about the reforms of the judiciary, how judges are elected. They discussed the work that the Verkhovna Rada carried out on the reform of the States Security Service. The first reading of the law has already passed. As the president said, it is very important to understand that significant challenges remain. According to Blinken, there is also significant progress in land reform. This is a very important issue, a new law, which concerns illegal income, the new law on parliamentary immunity is all very important.

Tags: #usa #blinken
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:00 06.05.2021
United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

13:20 06.05.2021
Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

13:15 06.05.2021
Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

11:27 06.05.2021
Blinken, Kuleba meeting: We want to reaffirm strong partnership between our countries

Blinken, Kuleba meeting: We want to reaffirm strong partnership between our countries

10:32 06.05.2021
Ukraine plans to request United States for anti-sniper technology, air defense systems – Kuleba

Ukraine plans to request United States for anti-sniper technology, air defense systems – Kuleba

09:17 06.05.2021
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Kyiv

18:44 05.05.2021
Blinken's visit to allow Ukraine to accelerate Euro-Atlantic integration – adviser to President's Office head

Blinken's visit to allow Ukraine to accelerate Euro-Atlantic integration – adviser to President's Office head

13:01 01.05.2021
Security assistance issue to come up during Blinken visit to Ukraine – U.S. Department of State

Security assistance issue to come up during Blinken visit to Ukraine – U.S. Department of State

16:17 30.04.2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kyiv on May 5-6 – State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kyiv on May 5-6 – State Department

14:02 30.04.2021
Security, economy and energy issues to be discussed during Blinken's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

Security, economy and energy issues to be discussed during Blinken's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU Ambassador hopes Ukraine to implement Venice Commission conclusions on HCJ bill

United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

LATEST

EU Ambassador hopes Ukraine to implement Venice Commission conclusions on HCJ bill

There are more Russian troops at Ukraine's borders now than during first escalation, Alliance must be vigilant – NATO Secretary General

Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

G7 FMs urge Ukraine to further progress in reforms

Ukrainian JCCC observation group's car comes under fire near Mariupol – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Spanish police detain suspect in murder of two police officers during Maidan 2013

Investigation of AN-26 plane crash in Kharkiv region ended

Rada to pass all laws necessary to continue cooperation with IMF by June 1 – Arakhamia

Ukraine reports 6,038 new COVID-19 cases, 374 related deaths in past day

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas, 19 attacks recorded over past day – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD