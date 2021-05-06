Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meaningful and believes that 2021 will be fundamental for relations between Ukraine and the United States.

"In general, the meeting is meaningful, and we believe that this will be a fundamental year in relations between Ukraine and the United States," Zelensky said at a general press conference with Blinken on May 6.

He also said he had already invited the President and Vice President of the United States to the Crimean Platform summit.

"I am impressed that the American side is well versed in what is happening in our country, knows all the details, the situation in Donbas. I am grateful that we are supported and not only in words our sovereignty, our territorial integrity. Frankly speaking, many steps have been taken to stop the escalation that was recently along our borders, it could have occurred from temporarily occupied Donbas and our temporarily occupied Crimea peninsula," Zelensky said.