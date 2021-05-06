Facts

13:15 06.05.2021

Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

1 min read
Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the support of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine from the United States and the G7 countries.

At a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, Blinken said that the United States supports the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine. The Secretary of State is very pleased that this position is shared by all the members of the G7, from which he just returned from London.

Tags: #blinken #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:26 06.05.2021
Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

13:20 06.05.2021
Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

12:35 06.05.2021
G7 FMs urge Ukraine to further progress in reforms

G7 FMs urge Ukraine to further progress in reforms

11:27 06.05.2021
Blinken, Kuleba meeting: We want to reaffirm strong partnership between our countries

Blinken, Kuleba meeting: We want to reaffirm strong partnership between our countries

10:32 06.05.2021
Ukraine plans to request United States for anti-sniper technology, air defense systems – Kuleba

Ukraine plans to request United States for anti-sniper technology, air defense systems – Kuleba

09:31 06.05.2021
Ukraine reports 6,038 new COVID-19 cases, 374 related deaths in past day

Ukraine reports 6,038 new COVID-19 cases, 374 related deaths in past day

09:17 06.05.2021
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Kyiv

18:44 05.05.2021
Blinken's visit to allow Ukraine to accelerate Euro-Atlantic integration – adviser to President's Office head

Blinken's visit to allow Ukraine to accelerate Euro-Atlantic integration – adviser to President's Office head

14:12 05.05.2021
Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

11:50 05.05.2021
Ukraine starts pumping gas into UGS

Ukraine starts pumping gas into UGS

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

Ukrainian JCCC observation group's car comes under fire near Mariupol – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

LATEST

There are more Russian troops at Ukraine's borders now than during first escalation, Alliance must be vigilant – NATO Secretary General

United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian JCCC observation group's car comes under fire near Mariupol – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Spanish police detain suspect in murder of two police officers during Maidan 2013

Investigation of AN-26 plane crash in Kharkiv region ended

Rada to pass all laws necessary to continue cooperation with IMF by June 1 – Arakhamia

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas, 19 attacks recorded over past day – JFO HQ

CEC denies registration to Virastyuk as Ukraine's MP

'Yellow' level of epidemic danger applied in Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, 'orange' in Chernihiv regions from May 6

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD