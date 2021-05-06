Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the support of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine from the United States and the G7 countries.

At a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, Blinken said that the United States supports the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine. The Secretary of State is very pleased that this position is shared by all the members of the G7, from which he just returned from London.