U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Kyiv.

"Wheels down in Kyiv as we look to strengthen the U.S.-Ukrainian partnership. This will be an important opportunity to discuss continued Russian aggression and to underscore the need for maintaining both the pace of and focus on reforms with our Ukrainian partners," Blinken said on his Twitter on Thursday night.

The plane landed at the Boryspil international airport at about 00:20 Kyiv time.

As reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba; Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal; other officials and representatives of Ukrainian civil society to reaffirm the U.S. unshakable support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.