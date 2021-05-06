Facts

09:11 06.05.2021

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas, 19 attacks recorded over past day – JFO HQ

2 min read
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas, 19 attacks recorded over past day – JFO HQ

Over the past day, May 5, Russian-occupation foces in Donbas opened fire 19 times at Ukrainian positions, as a result of which two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded. From the beginning of the current day, one shelling of the enemy was recorded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on May 5, some 19 ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of the Joint Force Operation [...] As a result of enemy shelling, two Ukrainian defenders were wounded. The soldiers were promptly provided first aid and evacuated to a hospital. The health of the defenders is satisfactory," the headquarters said in the statement on Thursday morning.

The Ukrainian servicemen said the enemy opened fire using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms, 152 and 122 caliber artillery mounts, 120 and 82 caliber mortars and grenade launchers of various systems.

It is also noted that at Novozvanivka, the enemy used anti-tank missile systems and anti-tank grenade launchers.

"The servicemen of the Joint Forces opened fire on the shelling of the invaders," the JFO said.

"As of 07:00 on May 6, one violation of the ceasefire regime was recorded. Near the settlement of Novhorodske, the enemy opened fire from 82-caliber mortars. Our defenders opened fire on the enemy shelling," the headquarters said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:16 28.04.2021
Russian occupation forces in Donbas disable OSCE SMM CCTV cameras near Zhovtneva mine, set up mortar position there - Ukrainian side of JCCC

Russian occupation forces in Donbas disable OSCE SMM CCTV cameras near Zhovtneva mine, set up mortar position there - Ukrainian side of JCCC

13:13 28.04.2021
Russia-occupations forces in Donbas shelling settlements, infrastructure facilities adjacent to contact line - Ukrainian JCCC

Russia-occupations forces in Donbas shelling settlements, infrastructure facilities adjacent to contact line - Ukrainian JCCC

15:20 27.04.2021
One KIA, three WIA due to demolition of military vehicle on unknown explosive device in Donbas – JFO HQ

One KIA, three WIA due to demolition of military vehicle on unknown explosive device in Donbas – JFO HQ

11:09 27.04.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over this day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over this day, no casualties – JFO HQ

18:50 23.04.2021
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire ten times in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire ten times in Donbas – JFO HQ

10:40 23.04.2021
Ukrainian serviceman killed amid three enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian serviceman killed amid three enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

13:32 22.04.2021
Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas by Russian-occupation forces – task force

Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas by Russian-occupation forces – task force

18:38 21.04.2021
Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Donbas six times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Donbas six times, no casualties – JFO HQ

11:27 14.04.2021
One KIA, three WIA amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, three WIA amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:15 13.04.2021
Armed Forces soldier killed in grenade explosion in Donbas, two more wounded – JFO HQ

Armed Forces soldier killed in grenade explosion in Donbas, two more wounded – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

LATEST

There are more Russian troops at Ukraine's borders now than during first escalation, Alliance must be vigilant – NATO Secretary General

United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

G7 FMs urge Ukraine to further progress in reforms

Ukrainian JCCC observation group's car comes under fire near Mariupol – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Spanish police detain suspect in murder of two police officers during Maidan 2013

Blinken, Kuleba meeting: We want to reaffirm strong partnership between our countries

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD