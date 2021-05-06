Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas, 19 attacks recorded over past day – JFO HQ

Over the past day, May 5, Russian-occupation foces in Donbas opened fire 19 times at Ukrainian positions, as a result of which two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded. From the beginning of the current day, one shelling of the enemy was recorded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on May 5, some 19 ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of the Joint Force Operation [...] As a result of enemy shelling, two Ukrainian defenders were wounded. The soldiers were promptly provided first aid and evacuated to a hospital. The health of the defenders is satisfactory," the headquarters said in the statement on Thursday morning.

The Ukrainian servicemen said the enemy opened fire using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms, 152 and 122 caliber artillery mounts, 120 and 82 caliber mortars and grenade launchers of various systems.

It is also noted that at Novozvanivka, the enemy used anti-tank missile systems and anti-tank grenade launchers.

"The servicemen of the Joint Forces opened fire on the shelling of the invaders," the JFO said.

"As of 07:00 on May 6, one violation of the ceasefire regime was recorded. Near the settlement of Novhorodske, the enemy opened fire from 82-caliber mortars. Our defenders opened fire on the enemy shelling," the headquarters said.