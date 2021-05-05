Facts

From May 5, trains throughout country run without restrictions - Ukrzaliznytsia

From May 5, trains throughout country run without restrictions - Ukrzaliznytsia

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia resumes the sale of railway tickets to Zhytomyr region due to its exit from the "red" zone of anti-epidemic measures, since May 5, passenger trains run throughout the country without restrictions, the press service of the company reports.

"On May 5, Wednesday, from 0001, Zhytomyr region, the last region with existing railway restrictions, leaves the 'red' zone of epidemic danger. Now restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the 'yellow' level, will be applied in the region" the message on the official website of Ukrzaliznytsia said on Tuesday.

This decision was made on May 4, on Tuesday, at an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situatons.

"Now all trains in the country run on schedule, there are no quarantine restrictions on railway traffic now," the report said.

