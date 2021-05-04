Facts

15:39 04.05.2021

EU must show real support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the European Union must demonstrate real support for the European integration aspirations of Ukraine, which continues to fight for its independence, according to the website of the head of state.

"We should be seen in the EU as an equal and inalienable partner. Ukraine is a powerful state that will only strengthen the European Union," Zelensky said during a discussion with the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on the topic "Happiness of Nations is Based on Fair Laws, Effectiveness of which Depends on their Implementation" on Monday, May 3 in Warsaw.

He also thanked the European partners "for supporting the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

In turn, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that "the European Union can become stronger after the admission of new members, since the EU enlargement has always made it more dynamic."

Duda also said that "the EU will discuss mechanisms for joining those states that have announced their European integration aspirations."

As reported on the website of the head of state, the presidents of Poland and Lithuania focused on the fact that "both countries will never come to terms with the occupation of Ukrainian territories."

The head of the Republic of Lithuania said that "he believes in the future of Ukraine as a member of the EU."

In addition, during the summit of five states, their leaders focused on improving the mechanisms of democracy and systems of justice, as well as on the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President of Ukraine spoke about the measures taken by the Ukrainian authorities to help the population survive the quarantine periods, and also spoke about the initiatives aimed at restoring public confidence in the laws. In particular, a package of legislative acts on democracy has already been prepared.

"We need to enable Ukrainian society to participate - not once every five years, when the President or parliament is elected, but monthly, weekly, to have the opportunity, thanks to different levels of referendums, to influence the life of the country, its choice, and the economy," Zelensky said.

