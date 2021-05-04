Facts

12:26 04.05.2021

Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

1 min read
Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

Ukraine has recorded 2,472 new cases of COVID-19, some 7,815 recoveries and 166 related deaths over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine has registered 2,472 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection as of May 4, 2021, including 122 children and 22 medical workers. Also, 1,591 people have been admitted to hospitals. Medics have recorded 166 fatalities and 7,815 recoveries over the past day," Stepanov said on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

The day before, on May 3, some 2,758 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded, on May 2, some 5,094 new cases were recorded, on May 1, some 8,549 new coronavirus infections were reported, on April 30, some 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded.

Since the pandemic began, Ukraine has recorded a total of 2,088,410 cases of COVID-19, including 44,916 deaths and 1,689,630 recoveries.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Donetsk (324), Cherkasy (253), Dnipropetrovsk (220), Kharkiv (191) and Odesa (168) regions.

A total of 756,022 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since the vaccination campaign started in Ukraine, among them 919 people on May 3.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:27 04.05.2021
Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

11:12 03.05.2021
Ukraine records 2,758 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,550 recoveries

Ukraine records 2,758 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,550 recoveries

11:57 30.04.2021
Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

11:04 30.04.2021
Ukraine sees 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20,192 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine sees 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20,192 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

10:20 30.04.2021
Ukraine bans entry from India from May 2 due to spread of COVID-19 – Liashko

Ukraine bans entry from India from May 2 due to spread of COVID-19 – Liashko

19:04 28.04.2021
United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

14:47 28.04.2021
Lithuanian investor SES Modus Grupe seeks EUR 11.5 mln damages in intl arbitration against Ukraine

Lithuanian investor SES Modus Grupe seeks EUR 11.5 mln damages in intl arbitration against Ukraine

14:07 28.04.2021
Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

14:05 28.04.2021
On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

10:15 28.04.2021
Ukrainian diplomats discuss Crimean Platform advocacy plan with Ukrainian World Congress

Ukrainian diplomats discuss Crimean Platform advocacy plan with Ukrainian World Congress

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

Nuland to visit Ukraine with Blinken - U.S. Department of State

Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia sign joint declaration on cooperation, democratic aspirations of states

Ukraine to receive extra 10 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 – minister

LATEST

Zelensky calls on European partners for equality for future world

Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

EU must show real support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations - Zelensky

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

Kyiv records 151 new cases of COVID-19 - Klitschko

Nuland to visit Ukraine with Blinken - U.S. Department of State

Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

Norwegian bureau Snohetta wins competition for best project of Roshen Concert Hall

Zelensky at summit of five states: War in eastern Ukraine, occupation of Crimea mark war in Europe

Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia sign joint declaration on cooperation, democratic aspirations of states

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD