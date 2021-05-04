Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

Ukraine has recorded 2,472 new cases of COVID-19, some 7,815 recoveries and 166 related deaths over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine has registered 2,472 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection as of May 4, 2021, including 122 children and 22 medical workers. Also, 1,591 people have been admitted to hospitals. Medics have recorded 166 fatalities and 7,815 recoveries over the past day," Stepanov said on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

The day before, on May 3, some 2,758 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded, on May 2, some 5,094 new cases were recorded, on May 1, some 8,549 new coronavirus infections were reported, on April 30, some 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded.

Since the pandemic began, Ukraine has recorded a total of 2,088,410 cases of COVID-19, including 44,916 deaths and 1,689,630 recoveries.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Donetsk (324), Cherkasy (253), Dnipropetrovsk (220), Kharkiv (191) and Odesa (168) regions.

A total of 756,022 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since the vaccination campaign started in Ukraine, among them 919 people on May 3.