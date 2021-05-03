Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia sign joint declaration on cooperation, democratic aspirations of states

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, together with the Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, signed a declaration on cooperation between states and support for the fundamental principles of democracy, the presidential press service has reported.

"We approach with understanding and support the persistent strivings of all the peoples of our region, with whom our nations are joined by common historical fate, and who wish to enjoy today, just as we do, the blessings of freedom and democracy while courageously demanding that their rights be respected. We believe that to all of us the solidarity of nations, especially under current threats to our common security, is one of the cornerstones of peace, stability, development, prosperity and resilience," according to the joint declaration of the Presidents, published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state.

As stated in the declaration, Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are "committed to continuing the dialogue and cooperation."

"Mindful of the historical experiences, proud of the achievements of our contemporary cooperation in the region and conscious of the challenges, we look with hope to the future. We express the conviction that the prosperity of our common heritage and common home, rooted in the European civilization, demands that, just like home, also Europe be built on the basis of fundamental values and principles. These are with no doubt: freedom, sovereignty, territorial integrity, democracy, the rule of law, equality and solidarity," the document said.

Also, the declaration said that "a uniting Europe should remain open to all countries and nations which share the above-mentioned values."

According to the declaration, "the Presidents of Poland, Estonia, Ukraine, Latvia and Lithuania, meet in Warsaw today in order to jointly celebrate the 230th anniversary of the adoption of the 3 May Constitution."

"The passing of that momentous Act in 1791, regulating the legal system of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, was of historic importance since it marked the first modern state effective fundamental law on our continent and the second one worldwide," the declaration said.