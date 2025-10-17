Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:20 17.10.2025

Trump: We're going to speak with Zelenskyy about Tomahawk missiles

1 min read
Trump: We're going to speak with Zelenskyy about Tomahawk missiles

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would discuss with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine's request for the transfer of Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Answering a question about Tomahawk during President Zelenskyy's arrival at the White House, Trump said: "We are going to be talking about that, that's why we're here."

"We are going to be talking about Tomahawks, and we'd rather have them not need Tomahawks, we'd much rather have the war be over," Trump said.

Tags: #presidents #tomahawk #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:42 17.10.2025
Trump: We to speak with Zelenskyy about my talk with Putin

Trump: We to speak with Zelenskyy about my talk with Putin

21:32 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy-Trump: Putin not ready to end war, but Russia not succeeding on battlefield

Zelenskyy-Trump: Putin not ready to end war, but Russia not succeeding on battlefield

20:40 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy arrives at White House, met by Trump

Zelenskyy arrives at White House, met by Trump

20:30 17.10.2025
USA may provide Ukraine with older Tomahawk missiles, vulnerable to Russian air defense – media

USA may provide Ukraine with older Tomahawk missiles, vulnerable to Russian air defense – media

17:20 17.10.2025
Rada delegation to NATO PA: Issue of supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles to be put on hold

Rada delegation to NATO PA: Issue of supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles to be put on hold

14:27 17.10.2025
Ukraine awaiting US decision on Tomahawk – Yermak

Ukraine awaiting US decision on Tomahawk – Yermak

21:01 16.10.2025
Orban confirms he is ready to host Trump-Putin meeting

Orban confirms he is ready to host Trump-Putin meeting

20:59 16.10.2025
Trump agrees to meet with Putin in Budapest to discuss ending the war in Ukraine

Trump agrees to meet with Putin in Budapest to discuss ending the war in Ukraine

20:34 16.10.2025
Trump finishes his talk with Putin, calling it ‘good and productive’

Trump finishes his talk with Putin, calling it ‘good and productive’

20:05 16.10.2025
Kellogg meets with Ukrainian delegation in Washington

Kellogg meets with Ukrainian delegation in Washington

HOT NEWS

Trump: We to speak with Zelenskyy about my talk with Putin

Zelenskyy-Trump: Putin not ready to end war, but Russia not succeeding on battlefield

Ukraine has proposal to USA regarding drones, Tomahawk missiles to be launched only at military targets

Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump steps to force Putin to sit at negotiating table

Zelenskyy arrives at White House, met by Trump

LATEST

Trump: Most likely it's going to be double meeting in Hungary, we will have Zelenskyy in touch

Trump: I think Putin wants to end war

Klitschko: 13 veterans undergoing rehabilitation at Kyiv Human Titans prosthetics center

Ukraine has proposal to USA regarding drones, Tomahawk missiles to be launched only at military targets

Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump steps to force Putin to sit at negotiating table

Zelenskyy: Trump is well aware of situation on front in Ukraine

Трамп: обговоримо з Зеленським питання ракет Tomahawk

Airborne Assault Corps: Enemy saboteurs infiltrate Pokrovsk, shoot civilians; 600 occupiers eliminated since early Oct

Military aid to Ukraine fell by 43% this summer – media

Ukraine, Poland may cooperate on SMR projects – head of Ukrainian Nuclear Forum

AD
AD