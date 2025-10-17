Trump: We're going to speak with Zelenskyy about Tomahawk missiles

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would discuss with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine's request for the transfer of Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Answering a question about Tomahawk during President Zelenskyy's arrival at the White House, Trump said: "We are going to be talking about that, that's why we're here."

"We are going to be talking about Tomahawks, and we'd rather have them not need Tomahawks, we'd much rather have the war be over," Trump said.