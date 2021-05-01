President's Office condemns march on occasion of creation of Halychyna division held in Kyiv

The Office of the President of Ukraine has condemned the holding of a march in Kyiv to honor the anniversary of the creation of the Waffen SS Ukrainian Sich Riflemen (Sichovi Striltsi, SS) division Halychyna.

An official statement on this matter was released late on Friday.

"Due to the fact that a so-called march to honor the day of the creation of the SS Halychyna division during World War II by the Nazis took place in Kyiv, we consider it necessary to note that the small number of participants and the manipulation of the organizers with submitting an application to hold the action cannot be grounds for even trying to justify this situation," the Office of the President said.

The office also stated about "categorical condemnation of any manifestation of propaganda of totalitarian regimes, in particular the National Socialist regime, and attempts to reconsider the truth about the World War II."