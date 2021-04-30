Facts

10:20 30.04.2021

Ukraine bans entry from India from May 2 due to spread of COVID-19 – Liashko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine banned from 24:00 on May 2 foreigners and stateless persons, who arrived from India or stayed on its territory for at least seven days in the last 14 days, to cross the border with Ukraine in connection with the spread of COVID-19 in this country, said Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko during a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"The government decided to prohibit the crossing of the state border from 24:00 on May 2 to foreigners and stateless persons who arrived from the Republic of India or stayed in its territory for at least seven days over the past 14 days," he said.

"Citizens of Ukraine, foreigners or stateless persons, who permanently or temporarily reside in the territory of Ukraine, are spouses or children of citizens of Ukraine who cross the state border to enter Ukraine and arrive from the Republic of India are also subject to mandatory self-isolation, regardless of the presence and result of PCR- testing," added Liashko.

