Rada appoints Energoatom Vice-President Haluschenko Minister of Energy

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Vice-President of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom Herman Haluschenko Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

The decision was made at a Rada session on Thursday.

Some 305 MPs backed the appointment of Haluschenko to the post of the minister.

The Servant of the People parliamentary faction gave 227 votes in favor of Haluschenko, Batkivschyna casted 17 supportive votes, For the Future – 14, Opposition Platform - For Life – 20, the Dovira group – 19, and eight MPs who are not members of any faction also gave their supportive votes.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal introduced the idea of appointing Haluschenko to the post.

Speaking to the lawmakers, Haluschenko said that his task is to establish mutual understanding with the Verkhovna Rada to solve problems in the energy industry, among which he named debts in the energy markets, incomplete integration of the Ukrainian power system with the European market, fluctuations in gas prices, the need to develop a protection mechanism for vulnerable consumers, the shadow market for petroleum products, as well as fight against the Nord Stream 2 project and diversification of energy supplies.

"The near future is the most critical. The Minister of Energy, whoever he is, will not be able to do anything without the Verkhovna Rada," he said.