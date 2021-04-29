Facts

10:07 29.04.2021

State Department points out violation of corporate governance principles in staff reshuffling at Naftogaz

1 min read
State Department points out violation of corporate governance principles in staff reshuffling at Naftogaz

 Respect for corporate governance, transparency and integrity in personnel appointments in the energy sector is key to maintaining confidence in Ukraine's commitment to reform, said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

"Respect for corporate governance, transparency, and integrity in energy sector personnel appointments – whether government or state-owned enterprises – is key to maintaining confidence in Ukraine's commitment to reform," Price wrote in his Twitter on Thursday.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made public the decisions on personnel reshuffling in NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine adopted on Wednesday within the framework of the general meeting of the company's shareholders.

According to the order, the government prematurely terminated powers of head of the Naftogaz board, Andriy Kobolev, dismissing him from April 28, and elected and appointed Yuriy Vitrenko head of the company from April 29.

Tags: #naftogaz #state_department
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:04 29.04.2021
Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

10:04 29.04.2021
G7 Ambassadors note importance of no political interference in governance of SOE after staff reshuffles at Naftogaz

G7 Ambassadors note importance of no political interference in governance of SOE after staff reshuffles at Naftogaz

16:23 28.04.2021
Cabinet confirms dismissal of Kobolev, Naftogaz Supervisory Board

Cabinet confirms dismissal of Kobolev, Naftogaz Supervisory Board

15:51 28.04.2021
Vitrenko to temporarily replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head – source

Vitrenko to temporarily replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head – source

11:15 28.04.2021
Naftogaz cuts capex by 44.5% in 2020

Naftogaz cuts capex by 44.5% in 2020

18:58 27.04.2021
Naftogaz head positively evaluates loan market for company

Naftogaz head positively evaluates loan market for company

17:40 27.04.2021
Naftogaz ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 19 bln, returns to profit-making in 2021 – company

Naftogaz ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 19 bln, returns to profit-making in 2021 – company

16:07 27.04.2021
PM expects Naftogaz, other gas selling companies to cut prices for gas as offer for one year in summer

PM expects Naftogaz, other gas selling companies to cut prices for gas as offer for one year in summer

09:46 14.04.2021
Naftogaz Group transfers UAH 20.6 bln in taxes to budgets in Jan-March

Naftogaz Group transfers UAH 20.6 bln in taxes to budgets in Jan-March

15:27 30.03.2021
Naftogaz, Poland's PGNiG to explore new fields in Western Ukraine

Naftogaz, Poland's PGNiG to explore new fields in Western Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

Number of countries confirm participation in 'Crimean Platform' summit at highest level – Dzhaparova

Rada appoints Energoatom Vice-President Haluschenko Minister of Energy

United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

EU must be ready to react if Russia crosses red lines in relation to Ukraine – Borrell

LATEST

Ukrainian Culture Ministry includes Russian musician Morgenshtern in list of persons threatening national security

Former first dpty secretary of NSDC Hladkovsky intends to appeal to ECHR because of 'political persecution'

Zelensky signs law on holding auctions to sell large privatization objects during quarantine

Shmyhal, Polish Dpty PM Gowin discuss regional security, vaccination against COVID-19, development of border infrastructure

Kobolev leaves office's keys to Naftogaz head Vitrenko, but to challenge his dismissal in court

Groysman: Putin's aggression against Ukraine is coronavirus, vaccine is coalition of our partners, world's leading countries

Final assessment of studying results in 2020/2021 academic year can be carried out remotely - Education Ministry

Ukraine to insist on reporting by OSCE SMM on results of Russia's aggression in Azov-Black Sea region – Dzhaparova

Over 90% of Ukrainians to celebrate Easter on May 2, almost 20% of adult population to go to church

Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD