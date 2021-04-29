State Department points out violation of corporate governance principles in staff reshuffling at Naftogaz

Respect for corporate governance, transparency and integrity in personnel appointments in the energy sector is key to maintaining confidence in Ukraine's commitment to reform, said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

"Respect for corporate governance, transparency, and integrity in energy sector personnel appointments – whether government or state-owned enterprises – is key to maintaining confidence in Ukraine's commitment to reform," Price wrote in his Twitter on Thursday.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made public the decisions on personnel reshuffling in NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine adopted on Wednesday within the framework of the general meeting of the company's shareholders.

According to the order, the government prematurely terminated powers of head of the Naftogaz board, Andriy Kobolev, dismissing him from April 28, and elected and appointed Yuriy Vitrenko head of the company from April 29.