Russian occupation forces in Donbas disable OSCE SMM CCTV cameras near Zhovtneva mine, set up mortar position there - Ukrainian side of JCCC

Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of Ceasefire and Stabilization of the Line of Contact (JCCC) reports on new violations of the Minsk Agreements by Russian mercenaries in Donbas, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters (HQ) said on Wednesday.

"On April 19 of this year, the OSCE SMM specialists revealed the fact of the invader's interference in the operation of the Mission's CCTV camera and the installation by mercenaries of their video cameras on the mast of the SMM CCTV system, which is located on the territory of Zhovtneva mine, on the outskirts of Donetsk, temporarily not controlled by Ukraine (the violation was recorded in report of the OSCE Mission No. 90/2021 dated April 20)," the JFO HQ said on Facebook.

It is noted that as a result of the intervention, the OSCE operators were forced to disconnect their equipment from monitoring.

"At the same time, the mercenaries, using the advantageous tactical position of the mine, not only monitor the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at a great distance, but also equipped a mortar firing position near the mast, as stated in the OSCE SMM report No. 95/2021 of April 26," the Ukrainian side of the JCCC said.