10:47 27.04.2021

U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Ukraine being prepared for May – CNN

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to send U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine in May, the CNN U.S. television channel said, citing sources in the Ukrainian government.

"The White House is hammering out the details of an increasingly likely European summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which could happen as soon as early summer, according to sources familiar with the planning. The planning comes as the Biden administration is preparing to send Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine next month, according to a Ukrainian government source close to the ongoing negotiations," CNN said in an article released on Monday, April 26.

Media outlets said that the visit could ease the European country's anxiety over a potential meeting between Biden and Putin this summer on the heels of the U.S. President's meetings with Group of 7 and NATO allies.

"The fact that the Biden administration would deploy its most senior diplomat to Ukraine in the weeks before a potential summit sends a clear signal that Washington stands with the Eastern European nation and values it as an ally," the publication said.

According to the CNN source in the Ukrainian government, Blinken's visit to Ukraine will be one opportunity to discuss a potential Biden-Zelensky meeting while the U.S. President is in Europe this summer.

Tags: #usa #ukraine #blinken
