Facts

18:01 26.04.2021

Ukraine insists on restoring IAEA's access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine insists on restoring IAEA's access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the need to restore access and apply guarantees of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Ukrainian nuclear facilities seized by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea.

"Neither the competent authorities of Ukraine nor the IAEA have had access to nuclear facilities and materials for seven years. The lack of such information is a problem that has no borders, and its consequences will have no boundaries," President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Kyiv.

According to the President, it concerns the nuclear facilities and materials seized by Russia in Crimea, which are the property of Ukraine and in respect of which the IAEA guarantees are applied, as well as the Yuny Kommunar (Young Communar) mine in Donetsk region, where the situation is dangerous and threatens the environment due to the cessation of drainage works in 2018.

"Ukraine remains committed to its international obligations in the nuclear field and aims to restore the application of IAEA guarantees in the occupied territories," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #iaea
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:27 26.04.2021
Zelensky urges heads of churches to observe safety measures due to COVID-19

Zelensky urges heads of churches to observe safety measures due to COVID-19

14:37 26.04.2021
Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

14:15 26.04.2021
Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

13:12 26.04.2021
Zelensky authorizes Abramovsky to sign letter on transfer of funds to Intl Cooperation Account for Chornobyl

Zelensky authorizes Abramovsky to sign letter on transfer of funds to Intl Cooperation Account for Chornobyl

12:42 26.04.2021
Zelensky calls for expansion of Normandy format by involving U.S., Canada, UK – FT

Zelensky calls for expansion of Normandy format by involving U.S., Canada, UK – FT

13:26 23.04.2021
Zelensky can meet with Putin only in third country – Kravchuk

Zelensky can meet with Putin only in third country – Kravchuk

13:06 23.04.2021
Putin and Zelensky may discuss bilateral relations, Crimea issue doesn't exist - Peskov

Putin and Zelensky may discuss bilateral relations, Crimea issue doesn't exist - Peskov

18:41 22.04.2021
Ukraine always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease military presence, deescalate Donbas situation – Zelensky

Ukraine always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease military presence, deescalate Donbas situation – Zelensky

17:49 21.04.2021
Zelensky, Slovakia's PM discuss escalation on Ukraine's eastern borders, joint border control, Uzhgorod airport operation

Zelensky, Slovakia's PM discuss escalation on Ukraine's eastern borders, joint border control, Uzhgorod airport operation

10:01 21.04.2021
Zelensky signs law on conscription of reservists during special period

Zelensky signs law on conscription of reservists during special period

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Hladkovsky handed indictment in SAPO to hand case over to court – source

Ukraine records 5,062 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past day, with 6,910 recoveries – Stepanov

YouTube blocks ZIK, 112.Ukraine, NewsOne channels

LATEST

Ukraine to expel Russian diplomat on principle of reciprocity – MFA

Arakhamia appeals to U.S. Congress with request for further military support to Ukraine

Turkey's support is strong signal for Ukraine – MP Umerov

State Emergency Service personnel evacuated from mine clearance site in Hnutove due to shelling, no casualties

SBU releases part of classified documents about Chornobyl disaster

'Hladkovsky case' transferred to court – NABU

Hladkovsky handed indictment in SAPO to hand case over to court – source

Kyiv, 10 regions placed in 'red' zone of epidemic danger – Health Ministry

Western diplomats express their support for Ukraine on occasion of Chornobyl disaster anniversary

Ukraine records 5,062 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past day, with 6,910 recoveries – Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD