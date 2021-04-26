Ukraine insists on restoring IAEA's access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the need to restore access and apply guarantees of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Ukrainian nuclear facilities seized by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea.

"Neither the competent authorities of Ukraine nor the IAEA have had access to nuclear facilities and materials for seven years. The lack of such information is a problem that has no borders, and its consequences will have no boundaries," President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Kyiv.

According to the President, it concerns the nuclear facilities and materials seized by Russia in Crimea, which are the property of Ukraine and in respect of which the IAEA guarantees are applied, as well as the Yuny Kommunar (Young Communar) mine in Donetsk region, where the situation is dangerous and threatens the environment due to the cessation of drainage works in 2018.

"Ukraine remains committed to its international obligations in the nuclear field and aims to restore the application of IAEA guarantees in the occupied territories," he said.