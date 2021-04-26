Zelensky authorizes Abramovsky to sign letter on transfer of funds to Intl Cooperation Account for Chornobyl

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed an order on the powers of Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Roman Abramovsky to sign a letter on the transfer of funds to the International Cooperation Account for Chornobyl.

Corresponding document No. 471/2021-rp was published on the president's website on Monday.

It says that this order comes into force from the date of its publication.

The International Cooperation Account for Chornobyl is a special donor fund created by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to overcome challenges that still remain relevant in the Chornobyl zone. The first meeting of the Assembly of Investors of this fund is timed to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the disaster.