15:53 23.04.2021

NSDC meeting not to be held on April 23 – source

There will be no meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Friday, April 23, an informed source close to the President's Office has said.

"There will be no meeting today," a source said, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

The reasons for the cancellation of the NSDC meeting are not reported.

As reported, at the previous meeting on April 15, the NSDC considered the issue of imposing personal sanctions against 13 citizens, as well as 95 companies for a period of three years.

The NSDC instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure the preparation and submission to the President of Ukraine of a draft law on amendments to legislative acts regarding the improvement of the procedure for the imposition, implementation and monitoring of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

On April 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, by decree No. 169/2021, endorsed the NSDC decision of April 15 on personal sanctions against 13 citizens, as well as 95 companies.

The presidential decree, in particular, provides for freezing of assets; a complete termination of trading operations; preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine; a prohibition of participation in privatization, a lease of state property by residents of a foreign state; a ban on transactions with securities; and a ban on the issuance of permits, licenses of the National Bank of Ukraine for investment in a foreign state.

