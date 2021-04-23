Facts

14:06 23.04.2021

Ukraine invites Israeli PM Netanyahu to become mediator in negotiations with Russia – ambassador

The Ukrainian authorities have offered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to become a mediator during the negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said on the Israeli TV channel i24NEWS.

The diplomat explained that this decision is due to the fact that Netanyahu has good relations with both President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

"I am glad to report that the prime minister did not say no. He said that he would try to do everything in his power. We are glad that Mr. Netanyahu did not reject this mission, but on the contrary, he showed his interest and willingness to help," noted Korniychuk.

As reported earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the expansion of friendship and cooperation with Ukraine.

Tags: #korniychuk #netanyahu
