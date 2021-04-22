G7 Ambassadors welcome promotion of new legislation ensuring NABU's independence, operational effectiveness

The ambassadors of the G7 countries met with chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy Anastasia Radina and members of the committee to discuss future legislation to combat corruption and ensure the rule of law.

"On NABU, Ambassadors welcomed the committee's efforts to promote new legislation that ensures NABU's independence & operational effectiveness, and is compatible with Ukraine's undertakings to the IMF," the UK Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv said on Twitter on Thursday.

They expressed hope that laws passed by the Rada would meet these criteria.