UNDP to provide Ukraine with about UAH 25 mln to overcome consequences of pandemic

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will provide Ukraine with technical assistance in the amount of about UAH 25 million to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Svitlana Shatalova said.

"The Ministry of Health and the international organization UNDP signed an agreement to provide technical assistance to Ukraine to overcome the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. The total amount of the agreement is almost UAH 25 million," she said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to the Deputy Minister, the funds are planned to be spent on launching IT solutions and additional modules for tracking contact persons of patients with COVID-19, improving the analytical module for operational forecasting the spread of the disease, developing training materials for health workers, as well as helping communities in informing vulnerable segments of population about the fight with COVID-19. This agreement is stipulated until 2024.