Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Donbas six times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire in Donbas six times from the beginning of the day to 17:00 on April 21, according to the Joint Force Operation (JFO) Facebook page.

"There are no combat losses among the Ukrainian defenders. The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE representatives of all the facts of violations by the Russian armed formations," the JFO said.

During the shelling, the enemy opened fire from 82 and 120 mm mortars, automatic heavy and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns, as well as from an infantry fighting vehicle.

At the same time, the pyrotechnic crews of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine cleared more than three hectares of land in the area of the Joint Force Operation and transferred 62 explosive items for destruction.