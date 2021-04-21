Facts

17:49 21.04.2021

Zelensky, Slovakia's PM discuss escalation on Ukraine's eastern borders, joint border control, Uzhgorod airport operation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger, during which special attention was paid to the security situation in eastern Ukraine, according to the presidential website of Ukraine on Wednesday.

The head of the Slovak government expressed concern over the buildup of the Russian military presence near the Ukrainian borders and assured Slovakia's strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state, the President's Office said.

Zelensky and Heger discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda, in particular in transport and cross-border cooperation. The head of state stressed the interest of the Ukrainian side in the soonest restoration of the full operation of Uzhgorod International Airport. "I count on your personal support in completing Slovakia's domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement on Uzhgorod airport in the near future. I believe that soon we will be able to restore the full-fledged operation of the airport," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine said it is important for both countries that border crossing is as favorable as possible. "It is important to establish joint border and customs control with Slovakia. This will also help us in the fight against smuggling. I ask for your assistance in speeding up the conclusion of an agreement on joint border and customs control at the border between our countries," he said.

Zelensky invited Heger to visit Ukraine to discuss issues of bilateral economic cooperation and the establishment of cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia.

