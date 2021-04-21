Facts

12:03 21.04.2021

In Ukraine, 60 schools, 30 vocational schools to undergo assessment of digital technologies implementation - Education Ministry

2 min read
A total of 60 Ukrainian schools and 30 vocational education institutions will undergo an assessment of implementation of digital technologies using the SELFIE online tool in April-May of this year, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine reports.

"Within three weeks, 60 schools and 30 vocational education institutions will assess the effectiveness of the use of innovative technologies and find out at what stage of digital development they are, what exactly needs to be improved. This process will take place using the SELFIE online tool, piloted for the first time in Ukraine," the message says.

In Zaporizhia and Lviv regions, both schools and vocational education institutions will take part in the project. In Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Kherson, Rivne, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Donetsk regions and in Kyiv, three vocational education institutions will take part in the pilot project. Facility managers will be able to customize the survey based on the facility's requirements.

After using SELFIE in nine regions and the capital, as well as analyzing the results of the project, the opportunity to pass such an assessment independently will appear in all educational institutions.

According to the message, the survey is anonymous and voluntary. For students, it will last no more than 20-30 minutes, and for teachers - a maximum of 40 minutes. In total, two hours are given to fill out the questionnaire. Participants will be able to take the survey at any convenient time on various digital devices, for example, on stationary computers, laptops, smartphones or tablets.

After completing the survey, each institution will have access to an interactive report on the results of the survey of its respondents. It will help analyze the current state of affairs and develop an action plan for the development of digital transformation in the institution.

The goal of the SELFIE pilot project is to help educational institutions effectively use digital technologies in teaching and learning. At the moment, SELFIE has more than one million users from 74 countries, which helps to combine the voice of representatives of educational institutions with the national policy of digitalization of education, as well as with the international educational community.

 

Tags: #schools #selfie
