Kubrakov: 410 schools already restored at expense of local budgets

"According to the latest data from the regional military administrations, almost 1,800 schools have been destroyed to date. Over the past year, 410 schools have been restored thanks to funding from local budgets, as well as assistance from local budgets," the Deputy Prime Minister said in a press release.

He recalled that UAH 3.2 billion from the Fund for Eliminating the Consequences of Armed Aggression was allocated for the restoration of educational institutions - 66 schools and 15 kindergartens will be repaired with these funds.

In addition, 112 educational institutions will be rebuilt under the Emergency Loan Program for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and the Ukraine Recovery Program financed by the European Investment Bank (UAH 7.13 billion). Another 193 schools will be renovated with EU grant funds through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), as well as a school in Chernihiv region will be restored under the DECIDE program.