19:17 01.09.2023

Zelenskyy presents Mriia innovative educational app for schoolchildren

 On the Day of Knowledge, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a unique digital project Mriia in the format of a videoconference with students and teachers from almost 40 Ukrainian educational institutions and from abroad, which will help unlock the potential and talents of a child.

The primary goal of the project is to provide the child with the personal educational space and a unique development algorithm, to open up the opportunity for every Ukrainian to become what the pupil wants to be.

The application will help the child, parents and teachers to more effectively navigate the learning process and beyond, indicate in time what to pay attention to, what to devote more time to. It will contain a library of content that this particular child needs, information about educational programs, courses, videos, extracurricular activities, olympiads, clubs.

"The application will recommend what a particular child needs, based on pupil's educational path, talents, on what can be outlined as a dream now. It doesn't matter what age. It doesn't matter what geography. The main thing is that the child succeeds," Zelenskyy said.

Due to the application, each child will have their own portfolio in education, where there will be information about their achievements and plans.

"After all, all achievements are important, and not just grades: participation in olympiads, volunteering, own projects, sports achievements, that is, all the activity of the child, all his/her potential," the head of state said.

Mriia app will have a user-friendly interface to follow the schedule of classes and extracurricular activities of the child.

In addition, in the application, a child can have an ID – a unique digital document for children for greater protection and opportunities in the adult world, similar to Diia.

Mriia app will help parents know if their child is safe during air raid alerts. In order to do this, it will be enough to one click in the application after the teacher has brought the children into the shelter.

The parents will be able to see what their child is more talented in, understand what the child needs help with, and what he/she succeeds brilliantly. In addition, Mriia will contain content for parents, which will contribute to their self-development. The application will also allow parents to receive feedback from the teacher.

"It is essential that Mriia will finally make the life of teachers easier. We remove as many papers as possible. All kinds of forms that now need to be filled out. The teacher's maximum attention is to teach, not waste time," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, due to the application, the teacher will be able to use not only standard materials for preparing lessons, but also special courses. This can make learning more interesting.

According to the president, by the end of 2023, it is planned to launch the familiarization process with the Mriia pilot project in test schools, and next year, after the implementation of the "pilot," the project is planned to be scaled up to other educational institutions in Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi will present every detail of the project step by step.

"All the dreams of Ukrainians must come true. And the government is, accordingly, a tool for this. I already really believe in our Mriia. Since most of all I want to believe in you. In each and every one. I want to be proud of you. I want Ukrainians succeeded. Everyone who studies, who teaches and who dreams like a father, like a mother, that a child will be able to find himself in life," Zelenskyy said.

