Facts

12:14 20.04.2021

Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

1 min read
Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar and Czech Ambassador to Ukraine Radek Matula discussed the decision of the Czech side to expel from the country 18 Russian diplomats suspected of working for the Russian special services.

According to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Monday, Matula spoke in detail about the reasons for such a reaction, which was due to the presence of convincing evidence of the involvement of Russian special services in the explosions at an ammunition depot near the village of Vrbětice in October 2014.

"The ambassador expressed gratitude for the political solidarity of Ukraine with the Czech authorities in his reaction to the destructive activities of Russia on the territory of the Czech Republic," the ministry said.

Bodnar and Matura noted the importance of further intensifying cooperation between Ukraine and the Czech Republic in various sectors, and also discussed preparations for the Ukrainian-Czech political consultations planned for this May at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

Tags: #czech_republic #russia #ukraine #diplomats
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:12 20.04.2021
Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

11:28 20.04.2021
Ukraine passes peak of third COVID-19 wave – Health Ministry

Ukraine passes peak of third COVID-19 wave – Health Ministry

11:07 20.04.2021
United States provides $155 mln to support Ukraine's development – embassy

United States provides $155 mln to support Ukraine's development – embassy

10:00 20.04.2021
Ukraine records 8,940 new COVID-19 cases per day, 12,075 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 8,940 new COVID-19 cases per day, 12,075 people recovered – Stepanov

12:00 19.04.2021
Ukraine supports decision of Czech govt to expel 18 Russian diplomats – Kuleba

Ukraine supports decision of Czech govt to expel 18 Russian diplomats – Kuleba

11:55 19.04.2021
Czech Republic excluding Russia from tender to expand Dukovany NPP amid political scandal

Czech Republic excluding Russia from tender to expand Dukovany NPP amid political scandal

11:31 19.04.2021
Macron calls on Russia to make steps on de-escalation near Ukraine's border

Macron calls on Russia to make steps on de-escalation near Ukraine's border

09:43 19.04.2021
Ukraine sees 6,506 new COVID-19 cases, 214 deaths in past day

Ukraine sees 6,506 new COVID-19 cases, 214 deaths in past day

13:59 17.04.2021
NATO calls on Russia to ensure freedom of navigation in Black Sea, stop escalation

NATO calls on Russia to ensure freedom of navigation in Black Sea, stop escalation

12:55 17.04.2021
Ukraine can become EU member if fulfills Association Agreement, reform program - Brussels

Ukraine can become EU member if fulfills Association Agreement, reform program - Brussels

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Servant of People to demand explanation from MP Shevchenko about meeting with Lukashenko – Korniyenko

Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

Ukraine passes peak of third COVID-19 wave – Health Ministry

United States provides $155 mln to support Ukraine's development – embassy

New Ukrainian Ambassador Markarova flies to United States

LATEST

Servant of People to demand explanation from MP Shevchenko about meeting with Lukashenko – Korniyenko

ECHR to consider complaint of Kyiv's District Administrative Court head Vovk against NABU

New Ukrainian Ambassador Markarova flies to United States

Some UAH 300 mln to be invested in Cherkasy Zoo over 20 years - Poroshenko

Normandy Four advisers discuss clusters on Minsk agreements implementation, ceasefire observance – Reznikov

Normandy Four political advisers reaffirm commitment to ceasefire – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Filatov Institute to resume work on creation of branches in other countries after pandemic – director

Zelensky congratulates NASA on first Mars Helicopter flight

Dynamics of COVID-19 incidence growth decreases by 14,000 cases over previous week - Shmyhal

Adonis medical group intends to develop medical tourism

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD