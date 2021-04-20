Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar and Czech Ambassador to Ukraine Radek Matula discussed the decision of the Czech side to expel from the country 18 Russian diplomats suspected of working for the Russian special services.

According to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Monday, Matula spoke in detail about the reasons for such a reaction, which was due to the presence of convincing evidence of the involvement of Russian special services in the explosions at an ammunition depot near the village of Vrbětice in October 2014.

"The ambassador expressed gratitude for the political solidarity of Ukraine with the Czech authorities in his reaction to the destructive activities of Russia on the territory of the Czech Republic," the ministry said.

Bodnar and Matura noted the importance of further intensifying cooperation between Ukraine and the Czech Republic in various sectors, and also discussed preparations for the Ukrainian-Czech political consultations planned for this May at the level of deputy foreign ministers.