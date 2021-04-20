Facts

10:12 20.04.2021

Some UAH 300 mln to be invested in Cherkasy Zoo over 20 years - Poroshenko

1 min read
Some UAH 300 mln to be invested in Cherkasy Zoo over 20 years - Poroshenko

It is planned to invest UAH 300 million in Cherkasy Zoo over 20 years, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko said on Telegram.

"For 20 years, we, together with director of Roshen Moskalevsky and the Poroshenko Foundation plan to invest a total of UAH 300 million in Cherkasy Zoo," Poroshenko wrote.

According to him, UAH 75 million has already been invested in the zoo's innovation.

In particular, it is planned to expand the allocated land plot for animals.

"We plan to double the land allocated for life [of animals]. Back in 2016, Roshen began investing in Cherkasy Zoo in order to turn this place into a unique object of separate tourism in the city," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #cherkasy #poroshenko #zoo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:59 12.04.2021
Ukraine has very favorable moment now to obtain NATO's MAP - Poroshenko

Ukraine has very favorable moment now to obtain NATO's MAP - Poroshenko

18:54 26.03.2021
Poroshenko, Chinese Ambassador discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccines

Poroshenko, Chinese Ambassador discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccines

17:48 17.03.2021
Poroshenko's lawyers warn everyone involved in organizing political persecution of fifth president about liability

Poroshenko's lawyers warn everyone involved in organizing political persecution of fifth president about liability

12:28 15.03.2021
Poroshenko calls for urgent meeting of NSDC on situation with spread of COVID-19

Poroshenko calls for urgent meeting of NSDC on situation with spread of COVID-19

10:27 04.03.2021
Poroshenko demands Zelensky return state guards to Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate ex-head Burba, who testified in 'Wagner members' case

Poroshenko demands Zelensky return state guards to Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate ex-head Burba, who testified in 'Wagner members' case

18:31 02.03.2021
There are no grounds for interrogating Poroshenko - SBI

There are no grounds for interrogating Poroshenko - SBI

12:41 27.02.2021
Poroshenko: Ukraine gets basic intl document referred to as 'Pompeo Declaration' on U.S.' non-recognizing Crimea as Russian

Poroshenko: Ukraine gets basic intl document referred to as 'Pompeo Declaration' on U.S.' non-recognizing Crimea as Russian

15:18 09.02.2021
NABU closes case of alleged embezzlement of $100 bln – Poroshenko's lawyers

NABU closes case of alleged embezzlement of $100 bln – Poroshenko's lawyers

16:47 30.01.2021
Pechersky Court says it does not initiate proceedings against Biden, Poroshenko – press service

Pechersky Court says it does not initiate proceedings against Biden, Poroshenko – press service

13:00 27.01.2021
Two more criminal cases opened in Ukraine against Biden and Poroshenko two days after inauguration in U.S. - lawyer

Two more criminal cases opened in Ukraine against Biden and Poroshenko two days after inauguration in U.S. - lawyer

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Servant of People to demand explanation from MP Shevchenko about meeting with Lukashenko – Korniyenko

Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

Ukraine passes peak of third COVID-19 wave – Health Ministry

United States provides $155 mln to support Ukraine's development – embassy

LATEST

Servant of People to demand explanation from MP Shevchenko about meeting with Lukashenko – Korniyenko

Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

Ukraine passes peak of third COVID-19 wave – Health Ministry

United States provides $155 mln to support Ukraine's development – embassy

ECHR to consider complaint of Kyiv's District Administrative Court head Vovk against NABU

New Ukrainian Ambassador Markarova flies to United States

Ukraine records 8,940 new COVID-19 cases per day, 12,075 people recovered – Stepanov

Normandy Four advisers discuss clusters on Minsk agreements implementation, ceasefire observance – Reznikov

Normandy Four political advisers reaffirm commitment to ceasefire – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD