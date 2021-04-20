Some UAH 300 mln to be invested in Cherkasy Zoo over 20 years - Poroshenko

It is planned to invest UAH 300 million in Cherkasy Zoo over 20 years, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko said on Telegram.

"For 20 years, we, together with director of Roshen Moskalevsky and the Poroshenko Foundation plan to invest a total of UAH 300 million in Cherkasy Zoo," Poroshenko wrote.

According to him, UAH 75 million has already been invested in the zoo's innovation.

In particular, it is planned to expand the allocated land plot for animals.

"We plan to double the land allocated for life [of animals]. Back in 2016, Roshen began investing in Cherkasy Zoo in order to turn this place into a unique object of separate tourism in the city," Poroshenko said.