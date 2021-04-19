Ukraine supports decision of Czech govt to expel 18 Russian diplomats – Kuleba

Ukraine fully supports the decision of the Czech government to expel 18 Russian diplomats from the country, taken after the release of information about the involvement of the Russian intelligence, whose employees, according to Prague, are in fact the said diplomats, in the explosion of an arms depot in the Czech Republic in 2014.

The corresponding statement was made by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday.

"Ukraine supports Czech Republic's response as Czech law enforcement confirmed Russia's involvement in the massive ammunition depot explosion in 2014 which caused loss of life. We in Ukraine know Russia's malicious methods all too well. Such acts should not go unpunished," Kuleba said.

As reported, the Czech authorities are expelling from the country 18 diplomats of the Russian embassy in Prague associated with Russian military intelligence.